Nuix nabs Infomedia APAC head Warren Brugger to lead regional channel

Following in the footsteps of Nuix CEO Jonathan Rubinsztein.

Warren Brugger (Nuix) Credit: Nuix

Nuix has hired former Infomedia Asia Pacific (APAC) head Warren Brugger to lead its regional alliances and channel division and join its executive leadership team.



In the new role of EVP, APAC and global alliances, Brugger comes into the business as the software vendor reshapes its sales leadership model to employ dedicated leaders in each region, according to Nuix CEO Jonathan Rubinsztein.



“It is important as the business continues to grow to have someone of Warren’s calibre to lead and guide the APAC sales team from our Sydney HQ,” Rubinsztein said.

“We look forward to welcoming Warren to the company and our executive leadership team in the coming weeks.”

Brugger’s appointment comes after being Infomedia’s APAC head for close to five years. Prior to this, he worked at Red Rock from 2010 to 2017, which includes the period when it was acquired by DXC Technology in 2016.

He also worked at Excel4apps and Oracle.

Brugger’s work history parallels that of Rubinsztein, as the Nuix CEO as he also worked at Infomedia before joining Nuix in October 2021. However, he left the role of CEO and managing director.

He also worked at Red Rock from 1999 to 2016 but was its CEO and founder.

Brugger's appointment also comes months after the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) commenced Federal Court proceedings against Nuix for alleged disclosure breaches and misleading or deceptive conduct in September.

ASIC also brought proceedings against members of the Nuix board, including its chair Jeffrey Bleich, Sir Iain Lobban and Susan Thomas, as well as former members Rodney Vawdrey and Daniel Phillips, who are facing allegations of breaching their directors' duties.

ASIC alleges that directors failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Nuix from making misleading statements and breaching its continuous disclosure obligations.