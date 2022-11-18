Extreme Networks hires Ciena’s Carmelo Calafiore to lead A/NZ

General manager Julian Critchlow will now report to Calafiore.

Extreme Networks has re-jigged its leadership team, appointing Carmelo Calafiore as its regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

The networking solutions vendor’s current general manager for A/NZ, Julian Critchlow, will now report to Calafiore.

In his new role, Calafiore will be tasked with Extreme Networks’ regional growth strategies and sales drive.

“Extreme has seen rapid growth across Asia Pacific in the past year and we’re keen to maintain that momentum and support A/NZ as a growth market,” Extreme Networks senior vice president for APAC Jeff Hurmuses said.

“Carmelo’s knowledge of the market and capacity to lead successful sales initiatives will be invaluable as we build our team across A/NZ.”

Based in Sydney, Calafiore joins Extreme after two years as Asia Pacific senior director of regional sales at fellow networking vendor Ciena.

Prior to that, he worked for F5 Networks, where he served in several management roles, and Ericsson, where he spent almost 15 years.

Former channel manager, Critchlow was appointed as regional general manager in 2019. Five months later, his channel role was filled by former Arrow talent Stefan Compagnoni.



