Menu
Alteryx updates Designer Cloud UI, adds data lakehouse support

Alteryx updates Designer Cloud UI, adds data lakehouse support

The data engineering cloud platform, acquired as part of the Trifecta buyout early this year, has been updated to offer a more Alteryx-like UI experience.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Analytics and automation software provider Alteryx is updating the user interface (UI) of its data engineering cloud platform, Designer Cloud, to offer a more Alteryx-like experience.

“What’s been shipping for Designer Cloud powered by Trifecta since today has been the classic Trifecta experience," said Adam Wilson, senior vice president at Alteryx. "And what we’ve been working on is now incorporating the Alteryx experience” for the software's interface. The data engineering cloud platform is now in early access."

The Designer Cloud, which was originally developed by Trifecta — a vendor that Alteryx bought for $400 million in January — had been in preview since August.

In the early access phase, the company plans to open the product to more customers and make it generally available in the first quarter of 2023.

Alteryx is also adding data warehouse and data lakehouse capabilities — a data architecture that offers both storage and analytics capabilities — to the Designer Cloud through its partnership with Snowflake.

Some of the other features of Designer Cloud include a low-code/no-code interface that can be accessed via a web browser and a built-in scheduling option to automate analytics and workflows.

The vendor, which competes directly with companies including IBM and Microsoft, claims to have over 8,000 global customers.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AlteryxClouddata

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 