Nexon Asia Pacific builds Dynamics 365 skills with Liveware Solutions purchase

Nexon Asia Pacific builds Dynamics 365 skills with Liveware Solutions purchase

Liveware will extend Nexon's capabilities in offering Dynamics 365 Business Central custom solutions

Barry Assaf (Nexon)

Barry Assaf (Nexon)

Credit: Nexon

Nexon Asia Pacific has boosted its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central skills through acquiring Liveware Solutions.

Headquartered in Newcastle, Liveware will extend Nexon’s professional services team and capability including job costing, payroll, supply chain management, disability services all enabled and delivered through Dynamics 365 Business Central custom solutions.

“Liveware Solutions will strengthen our ability to deliver integrated cloud-based ERP solutions while accelerating our clients’ digital transformation journey,” Nexon Asia Pacific CEO, Barry Assaf said. 

“By extending our Dynamics Business Central team, we can offer our clients more confidence knowing they have access to highly specialist skills across Microsoft and the broader digital ecosystem. 

“Our commitment in transforming operations will provide the crucial intelligence our clients need to grow and sustain their organisation. By focusing on the overall integration architecture, delivery, and ongoing ERP support, we offer the velocity and visibility organisations require to remain competitive and productive.”

 This acquisition is the second for Nexon in the Hunter region, firming the organisation’s commitment and proportion to clients for local expertise in digital services, underpinned by their strong vendor relationships.

 “Together, our integrated solutions will deliver the visibility, operational flexibility, and real-time control our clients need to move forward and adapt,” Nexon chief advisory officer Ryan Walker said. 

“As our clients grow, so do their requirements, with Liveware Solutions we can offer more dedicated support and domain knowledge to effectively automate, manage and deliver faster innovation to support our client’s growth.”

Last year, Nexon's acquisitions included the likes of Veridian Solutions, Equate Technologies and CSA


Tags Nexon Asia Pacific

