DigitalOcean sails into Sydney

Yancey Spruill (DigitalOcean) Credit: DigitalOcean

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service vendor DigitalOcean has set foot in Australia, launching its services in a co-location data centre based in Sydney.



DigitalOcean said the launch of its services in the data centre would support its customers based in Australia and New Zealand, as well as end-users.

Despite being a co-location arrangement, the service is being referred to as a data centre named SYD1. The vendor declined to comment on which data centre provider or hyperscaler its services are hosted with.

On offer through SYD1 is a network architecture connected to Digital Ocean’s private internet edge and backbone network. This provides 400Gbps of on-net access to Asia, North America and Europe and claims low-latency connectivity.

As a result, the company claimed its services reduce dependency on the public internet, which, in turn, mitigates jitter, latency and packet loss for customers.

Users can deploy droplets, spin up DigitalOcean Kubernetes clusters, provision a managed database or utilise other DigitalOcean products, including its infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service products.

“With hundreds of thousands of current customers using our global network today, we’re excited to expand the breadth and capability of our infrastructure to better serve small and medium-sized business customers in Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding region,” said DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill.