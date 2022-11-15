Vertel dispatches training simulator for FRNSW

Tony Hudson (Vertel) Credit: Vertel

Privately owned telecommunications carrier Vertel has implemented a new dispatcher training simulator system for Fire and Rescue NSW's (FRNSW) first responders.



The new simulator, based on technology from Finnish-based operative field communications simulator provider Beaconsim, provides an online interactive training program which is reality-based, measurable and can be controlled by a trainer.

The vendor’s solutions for critical communications training and planning cover TETRA, LTE, 5G, DMR, digital PMR, Tetrapol, Mesh, P25 and proprietary networks.

The simulator came as a complementary system to FRNSW's existing training program, as it needed to offer refresher training, as well as training in general, to volunteers and firefighters that can be done remotely.

Paul Barnes, director IT operations and communications at FRNSW, said Vertel was selected due to its experience of delivering on communications projects for emergency services.

“Vertel and Beaconsim spent a week on-site looking at the operations and taking videos and recordings to create the best, most relevant, online interactive training program,” he said.

“The program is designed so responders must walk through the training step-by-step before they can move on to the next part of the training.”

Barnes added that since implementing the simulator, about 20 per cent of FRNSW firefighters have completed the course.

Tony Hudson, commercial director at Vertel, said that it was critical for FRNSW to have confidence in its training program and have it available to as many people as possible.

“Vertel has a long-standing history in delivering communications solutions for emergency services. This means we understand the importance of public safety, the safety of emergency services workers and the impact of critical network services going down,” he said.

That long-standing history includes the carrier's work in designing and implementing the NSW Ambulance service’s Far West Project 25 (P25) radio network upgrade, with it revealing its hand in the project in November last year.