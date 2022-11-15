Menu
eSentire appoints Check Point’s Mert Mustafa as A/NZ channel lead

Heads up the vendor’s regional partner expansion and growth efforts.

Security vendor eSentire has appointed Check Point Software Technologies’ Mert Mustafa as its channel lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the new role of head of head of A/NZ channel ecosystems, Mustafa will head up the vendor’s partner expansion and growth efforts across the region.

“I look forward to building profitable partnerships and mutual success with partners and distributors in this region,” he said. “I have a proven track record across ICT and cyber security; it is an area I am immensely passionate about.”

That record includes Mustafa's experience at Check Point for nearly four years as its strategic partnership and growth principal and head of carrier channel ecosystem.

Prior to this, he worked at Telstra for 13 and a half years, with his last position being its head of Australian channel sales – global indirect channels from November 2017 to November 2018.

Piers Morgan, eSentire VP and general manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and international, added that Mustafa’s appointment would help the vendor deliver managed detection and response for the A/NZ region 24/7.

In March, eSentire expanded into the Asia Pacific region, with Australia being the company’s initial focus point.

Two months later in May, the vendor launched the e3 partner ecosystem, a global partner program for service providers.

Broadly, the program focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and the experience to how businesses use cyber security services. It contains no tiers and instead is based off the delivery model of the partner.


