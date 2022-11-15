Simon McKay takes back reins at InfoTrust as MD

Simon McKay (InfoTrust) Credit: InfoTrust

InfoTrust co-founder Simon McKay has taken back the reins at the cyber security services provider as its head following former CEO Keith Buckley’s departure to Forcepoint.

McKay, who took up the role of managing director from October, will focus on supporting customers in meeting their security goals, claiming he will be “doubl[ing] down on this hard work”.

Meanwhile, Buckley held the role of CEO for 18 months before taking up the post of regional vice president for Forcepoint Australia and New Zealand last week.

“We are truly grateful to have benefitted from Keith’s experience and leadership expertise, which enabled us to solidify our go to market plans for not only InfoTrust, but our new venture, MyCISO too,” McKay said.

“Having Keith at the reins enabled myself and my co-founder, Dane Meah, to focus on bringing MyCISO successfully to market, giving us peace of mind that InfoTrust was in safe hands.”

During Buckley’s tenure, InfoTrust claimed the company expanded its partner ecosystem and services and experienced continued growth, expanding its team to over 40 people.

“The cybersecurity practice has significantly expanded its operations in Victoria and has plans to continue this expansion nationally across Australia,” it added.

During those 18 months, McKay was focused on board leadership.