Apptio puts partners first in achieving cloud cost optimisation

Marie Nalty (Apptio) Credit: Apptio

Calculating and keeping control of cloud costs is proving to be more of a stickler than cloud adopters first anticipated.

Understanding the architectural, technical, business or application development points of view is essential, but often organisations don't fully understand the costs.

This is now leading to ‘bill shock’, lack of visibility in spend and costs spiralling beyond anticipated budgets.



This is where Quinticon managing director Geoff Wilson believes, with the rapid adoption of the cloud, the opportunities in FinOps are plentiful.

“Organisations will start to realise there are some challenges that something like FinOps - with its principles and frameworks - can really help them," he said.

"As that starts to happen, and those conversations come about, organisations will look to vendors that can help in this space."

“They'll also look to partners like us to help with the services and the journey, so we're very excited to be in what still feels like a relatively early phase of this whole cloud, financial management, FinOps space," he added.

Wilson said tools such as Apptio help to address these challenges with the variable spending, best rate and understanding how customers can achieve the most use optimisation. Often, this involves bridging the gap between FinOps and agile practices.

This is on top of budgeting and making inclusions for variables, including the ever-moving exchange rate, particularly as a majority of the public cloud providers are all based in the United States.

Additionally, Epic Agile co-founder Robert Gaunt said agile practices are expanding from traditional departments such as IT and product into finance, and it’s a fine balancing act when approaching a project with an agile lens.

“In the agility space people are looking ahead and trying to hypothesize what's going to work, and then they're budgeting for that in finance, but in reality, it could be somewhat different, and they need to pivot towards reality,” Gaunt said.

“While businesses are looking forward to their ability to pivot and being very nimble, finance is having some difficulty with it and so this tool from Apptio is bridging that.”

Gaunt said working with Apptio has enabled a two-way street with certain conversations across the potential customer’s organisation.

“We're working with organisations to help them make faster decisions and to adapt quickly to the opportunities that might be present in all the challenges that they're facing,” Gaunt said.

Keeping up with costs

Targeted cost control is crucial for companies, Apptio alliances and channels manager for APAC, Marie Nalty said.

“A lot of our prospects and customers really lack the data to enable them to make the right proactive decision and they’re not really confident in that data,” Nalty said. “That’s where our tooling can help them really manage their spending more carefully and bring down some of their costs.”

Nalty joined Apptio about 18 months ago and has hit the ground running in terms of building up its channel community adding the likes of Quinticon and Epic Agile to the fold in Australia, both using Apptio’s finance and cost optimisation tools as part of their broader services.

Recently Apptio revealed a new Cloud Financial Planning solution developed to give organisations accurate, driver-based forecasts by accounting for planned future spend, priorities shifts, and other cost drivers.

There have also been some significant upgrades made to the Apptio platform to give customers tighter control of their costs with new features providing improved visibility and insights into their technology spending, allowing them to better understand and communicate key business metrics and build operational agility to respond to changing requirements.

“We've chosen a partner-first approach recognising what we bring is the financial aspect and we really need a partner that is used to using that sort of terminology and approach to bring our solutions to the market,” she said.



“We work extremely closely with partners to ensure they can leverage some of the know-how from our 15 years of experience with these technologies and methodology,” she said.

Beyond sharing knowledge, Apptio also supports partner engagement with its services, and resources and accessing its marketing machine through joint go-to-market initiatives.

“What we’re finding the right set of partners really gives us the scale to be able to deliver,” Nalty said. “Having the right set of partners that are really involved in the advisory role, ongoing managed services and consulting around cloud transformation with an approach around business agility is where we can really work together to address some of the challenges that customers are facing.”

Nalty explained it takes a fairly tactical and strategic approach to its partnerships.

“We've been deliberate in ensuring that we've got a handful of partners within each one of our solutions,” she said. “We’re very selective in which partners we serve and for what purpose. The idea is to ensure that there's sufficient recurring business happening with each one of those partners.”