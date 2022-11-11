The Missing Link strikes exclusive HLB services partnership

Aaron Bailey (The Missing Link) Credit: The Missing Link

The Missing Link has struck up an exclusive services partnership with global accounting firm HLB International across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) and Fiji, exposing them to more than 38,700 members globally.

HLB International is a global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers, servicing clients through its member firms in 157 countries with 38,732 members.

Under the agreement, HLB firms and advisers will be able to source infrastructure, cyber security and automation-related services through The Missing Link.

“This will grow the demand for our services and HLB companies themselves and client base through this services channel and helps us have a more global footprint as well,” The Missing Link co-owner and CISO Aaron Bailey said.

“Having partnered locally with HLB Mann Judd in Australia since 2016 [and] helping them to achieve their secure digital transformation goals, we are honoured to join HLB as the exclusive representative firm for their international global network in the A/NZ region.

“Not only do we look forward to assisting more HLB member firms and their clients, but we also look forward to the expanded global delivery footprint this partnership will provide to better service our existing clients with high quality secure digital outcomes.”

Bailey said it also opens up the opportunity to tap into other representative firms in other countries if a services request comes through from the US, Singapore or UK for either one of its infrastructure, cyber security or automation capabilities.



Furthermore, Bailey added The Missing Link hasn’t taken its foot off in terms of hiring and recruitment, with it growing its cyber security team to more than 90 consultants.

“We look forward to working with the dynamic team at The Missing Link, learning from each other as we navigate the ever-evolving IT landscape. We will collaborate to expand their global reach, offering them the expertise they need in accounting and advisory services along the way,” HLB chief innovation officer Abu Bakkar added.



In July, The Missing Link became authorised by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program to bring attention to vulnerabilities online.

