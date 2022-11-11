NSW govt prowls for new device and services panellists

Plans to replace its C999 panel, which is set to expire in February next year.

The NSW government is looking for hardware vendors to create a new End User Devices and Service whole-of-government panel.

Replacing its outgoing C999 ICT panel – which is due to expire in February next year – the new panel is to retain the current contract’s structure of two lots.

According to request for proposal (RFP) documents, Lot 1 includes core hardware, essential related services and software, which covers desktops, notebooks, mobility devices, specialist computers, monitors, peripherals, accessories and endpoint management software, and needs to be offered as direct purchases.

Meanwhile, Lot 2 is for optional or additional services and contains asset tagging, pre-delivery imaging, installation, endpoint management software-as-a-service (SaaS), decommissioning services, sanitisation services, disposal services and device-as-a-service (DaaS) for the first time for desktop, notebook, mobility device or specialist computer bundles from Lot 1.

ARN understands HP, Acer, Dell and Lenovo, which are currently approved for both lots, will be reapplying, as will Microsoft, a Lot 1 supplier.

It is also understood that ASUS, which doesn’t have a presence on the current contract, will be making a pitch for its inclusion.

The state government also said it conducted market analysis and consultation with stakeholders to come up with the new contract, which resulted in the addition of Lot 2's DaaS option, as well as other changes.

These include structuring end-user computing (EUC) devices into categories and subcategories, defining devices by use case, containing EUC to reduce management overheads, updating key performance indicators (KPI) and adding a revised governance, reporting and supplier management model in the requirements.

Interested parties have until 9 December to apply to the new panel.

