NSW parliament seeks out IAM solution as legacy systems retired

The Parliament of NSW is on the hunt for an identity and access management (IAM) solution for its IT and business systems as it plans to retire numerous legacy systems.



Announced in a request for proposal (RFP) document, the state parliament is looking for an implementation partner to integrate a core IAM product with SAP and Genetec systems.

The introduction of the new system will see a number of systems retired at the same time, which includes its Continuum, Parliamentary Access Security System (PASS), Domino, Microsoft Identity Manager (MIM) and Unify Identity Broker solutions.

Meanwhile, it will retain its SAP ERP, Genetec and Microsoft M365 and Active Directory systems.

The project is estimated to last three years, which related privileged access management functionality, capability and benefits also required.

The IAM implementation, which is to take place during the first year, is expected to improve governance, management and access control, as well as cut down the need for duplicated and redundant data entry.

It is also anticipated that it will streamline business processes, improve data-related services and reduce identity-related cyber security risks.

The implementation of the core system is currently scheduled for completion by 22 March 2023 in order to cater for state election date constraints and other dependent projects.

Submissions in response to the RFP are open until 30 November.

This is the latest instance of the NSW parliament upgrading its tech stack, with it seeking out a systems integrator last year in September for a then-new broadcast and audio-visual (AV) fitout.