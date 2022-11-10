Cirrus wins slew of Canberra contracts totalling $11.5M

Chris McLaughlin (Cirrus) Credit: Cirrus

Cirrus Networks has kicked off the first quarter of financial year 2023 with a slew of federal and Canberra-based contract wins totalling $11.5 million.

The Perth-based managed services provider said it has won 16 product and services-based contracts with federal government agencies and Canberra-based businesses, claiming it was “the strongest start the business has had to a financial year”.

The publicly listed company said the contracts cover the broad scope of Cirrus’ offerings including networks, connectivity, collaboration, digital transformation and hybrid cloud, as well as modern workplace and mobility.

As a result of the wins, Cirrus said it was successfully continuing its expansion out of its home in Perth, picking up significant customers in Melbourne and Canberra.

“We are thrilled to continue the momentum from H2FY22 into FY23 with a number of important contract wins particularly in our key Canberra market,” Cirrus managing director and CEO Chris McLaughlin said.

“Cirrus continues to establish itself as the partner of choice offering sustainable value through our innovative, agile and customer-focused approach.”

Part of the Canberra wins was a “key strategic” professional services contract as a subcontractor to support a partner in the design and implementation of a solution that delivers new and enhanced capabilities to the Australian Department of Defence.

The three-year deal also covers the potential for additional services around network and security along with a managed service offering for the ongoing management of the environment with second and third-level support as well as a program of onsite support.

While its Australia expansion continues, Cirrus also picked up a three-year managed services contract with global energy giant ENI in Perth back in August.

Additionally, the last financial year saw Cirrus win a number of new contracts, including with the ACT government in May and Icon Water in April.

This followed the fending off of a hostile takeover attempt by Webcentral, which Cirrus described as being “distracting and costly” ahead of its financial report for FY22.

In its report, Cirrus claimed a new leadership structure and services-led strategy was helping its earnings momentum, although revenue was down by 2 per cent to $104 million.