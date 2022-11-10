Arq Group named AWS Smart City Competency launch partner

Credit: Dreamstime

NCS-owned Arq Group has become the first partner in Australia to gain Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new Smart City Competency.

The technology solutions provider is one of nine global launch partners of the competency, which is designed to assist customers searching to build and deploy smart city solutions that run on AWS’ cloud infrastructure.

The program recognises AWS partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialised solution areas.

According to a blog post by the cloud giant, the competency will differentiate highly specialised AWS partners with a demonstrated deep technical expertise and proven track record of customer success within the Smart City use cases.

“Through the AWS Smart City Competency, customers will be able to quickly and confidently identify AWS Partners to help them address smart city-focused challenges,” AWS said.

Melbourne-headquartered Arq currently provides advanced data, analytics and problem-solving services to build and manage urban data platforms.

These include its digital twin approach including AWS IoT TwinMaker for North East Water in Victoria, work on the Melbourne Water Unified Data Store (UDS) Platform and its NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Fires Near Me app.

According to Arq, these competencies were integral to achieving the AWS Smart City Competency.

The first project saw Arq create an AWS-based hybrid digital twin platform, which allowed data to be viewed in real-time online and gathered from remote locations, letting users access the system from outside the office and on any device.

The Melbourne Water project, meanwhile, saw Arq develop a scalable data lake and analytics platform called UDS (Unified Data Store) to transform the utility company into a data-driven enterprise.

Additionally, Arq worked with the NSW RFS to re-architecture its Fires Near Me solution as a web and mobile app. The app warns Australians of catastrophic fire conditions and hazards near them. According to Arq, the app was one of the most used in 2020, sending a total of 12 million push notifications that year.

“We are proud to be the first Australian company to achieve the AWS Smart City Competency and be recognised for our skills and expertise in creating innovative solutions for cities and urban spaces,” said James Vincent, CTO at Arq Group.

“This makes it easier for organisations such as city councils to find best-in-class partners and technology, to help provide better outcomes for the community.”

Vincent added that Arq had “applied innovative technology” such as digital twin, data visualisaton and data science to address urban challenges and create sustainable and smarter cities.

The competency achievement comes eight months after Singapore-based NCS snapped up Arq Group in a $290 million deal designed to strengthen digital capabilities and services offerings.

Headquartered in Melbourne – with offices also in Sydney and Brisbane – Arq was previously the enterprise services division of what is now Webcentral.

The division was sold for $35 million to a consortium involving Quadrant Private Equity and members of the division’s management team including Tristan Sternson, Justin Parcell and Cameron Boog in 2020.