Tasmania and NT take the lead for IT job growth

At a national level, IT job ads rose 0.9 per cent.

Tasmania and the NT were proving popular for IT roles during October, with both regions seeing job ads rise by 19.8 per cent and 10.5 per cent month-on-month, respectively.

This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report for last month, which also reported growth in the two regions.

As for the rest of the states and territory, the ACT, Queensland and WA also experienced growth, rising 4.6 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Australia, NSW and Victoria all declined, dropping 6 per cent, 3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

This is down from the previous reporting period, which was September’s drop of 5.4 per cent.

The IT industry’s increase in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation continued their decline, falling by 3.7 per cent yet improving on September’s decline of 5.2 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said the decline was largely due to a drop in Job ads in Victoria, which fell by 7.6 per cent month-on-month.

“Year-on-year comparisons were expected to narrow as job ad volumes began to steadily improve this time last year following the end of lengthy lockdown restrictions,” she said.

“This has occurred with levels now 0.9 per cent lower than in October 2021.

“Job ads are still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, however.”

She added that applications per job ad rose for the fourth consecutive quarter, rising by 7.3 per cent compared to last month and is also higher on a year-on-year basis.