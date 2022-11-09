VMware claims SD-WAN client makes remote-access VPNs unnecessary

VMware SD-WAN Client promises to provide secure access for hybrid workers' devices plus management, visibility, and policy support as if they were in the office.

VMware is prepping client software for individual devices to connect to its SD-WAN services without the need for remote-access VPNs.

Aimed at the work-from-home or hybrid worker, the vendor will launch VMware SD-WAN Client software that provides secure access to PCs and mobile devices, and provides management, visibility, and policy support as if they were in the office.

When it becomes generally available, it will include versions for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android and be bundled with the VMware SD-WAN package.

“Post-pandemic secure remote access is obviously important, and all of the challenges that led IT to deploy SD-WAN in the first place, like the simplicity of management at scale, automation, visibility, and network error correction, are amplified as people work from home,” said Craig Connors, vice president and general manager of SASE Business at VMware.

“The software client will bring all of that SD-WAN technology right to your desktop or mobile phone and leapfrog legacy remote access VPNs via a cloud-native, cloud-delivered package.”

VMware SD-WAN Client can replaceVPN hardware, create secure tunnels and set up a high-performance private network fabric between servers, clouds, and remote workers’ desktop or mobile devices, Connors said. VMware announced that to accelerate the development of the client, it has acquired Ananda Networks.

The client will integrate with VMware’s Edge Network Intelligence platform, which provides IT-actionable data on network traffic and application performance from the cloud, to branch offices, to the end user, and across their wired and/or wireless devices, Connors said.

The client will expand VMware’s remote-access options as it offers its Workspace ONE users SD-WAN and SASE connectivity to securely manage end users’ mobile devices and cloud-hosted virtual desktops and applications from the cloud or on-premises.

With Workspace ONE, a customer’s remote-access client automatically connects to the closest VMware SD-WAN cloud point of presence.

In addition to the client, VMware also expanded its SD-WAN offering to include enhanced artificial intelligence support for its Edge Network Intelligence platform that lets VMware SD-WAN and SASE enterprises identify traffic patterns and offer better alternative network paths to the cloud and proactively notify operations teams to take remedial action.

This is in addition to a new managed SD-WAN/SASE service called VMware Private Mobile Network. With this package, which will be delivered by service providers that the vendor has not named yet, VMware will offer its SD-WAN/SASE package along with its Edge Compute Stack, which is an amalgamation of new and existing software packages that together let enterprises run, manage, and secure edge apps across multiple clouds at local and far-flung edge locations.

Service providers will bring support for 4G/5G mobile connectivity and offer the managed package to customers looking to support edge-based applications, Connors said.

The vendor has also rolled out 16 new global points of presence for its SD-WAN and SASE footprint. VMware and its partners offer more than 200 PoPs worldwide.