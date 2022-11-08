Vocus launches Australia's first 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet

Jarrod Nink (Vocus). Credit: Vocus

Vocus is claiming to have launched Australia’s first commercial 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet product.

According to Vocus, the Ethernet will connect data centres in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra and will simplify load balancing across multiple smaller capacity links.

“The new technology will be particularly useful for data-centre to data-centre connectivity, where extremely large volumes of data are traversing inter capital links and for customers’ core network transmission, data replication, data storage connectivity and disaster recovery,” Vocus claimed.

Jarrod Nink, Vocus chief executive of Wholesale and International said the company’s customers “are the innovators in their industries and constantly looking for opportunities to grow their businesses”.

“The scalability of our Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne fibre means Vocus customers can grow their businesses and extend their connectivity without the expense and delays involved with additional fibre cabling.”

Vocus’ general manager of network engineering Steve Haigh said the company intends to deliver 400Gbps on its Melbourne-Adelaide link early in 2023.

“Vocus’s new multi terabit/s inter capital DWDM system uses two spectrum bands (C-band and L-band), delivering rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength channel depending on distance," he said.

“Existing long-haul systems in Australia are only using C-band. By introducing L-band, Vocus has doubled the amount of usable spectrum available to deliver capacity on each of our existing fibre pairs.



