Arrow’s Carineh Grigorian joins Thinxtra

Named senior marketing manager for IoT vendor.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Carineh Grigorian (Thinxtra)

Credit: Carineh Grigorian

Internet of things (IoT) network specialist Thinxtra has completed its recent Australia hiring spree with Carineh Grigorian joining as senior marketing director. 

Grigorian joins the Sydney-headquartered vendor after spending 15 years at Distribution Central, which was acquired by Arrow in 2016. 

She joins Thinxtra with 20 years of experience in the IT, real estate development and financial services sectors, specialising in channel marketing. 

Having joined Distribution Central in 2007, Grigorian is credited with building a marketing team that delivered channel and marketing programs for its partners. 

She was part of the leadership team that helped grow the business to reportedly $313 million in revenue prior to its acquisition by Arrow in 2016

In her new role, she will be responsible for evolving Thinxtra’s marketing strategy to support its expanding commercial and channel partnerships across asset management, indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring and operational technologies. 

This appointment marks the completion of Thinxtra’s executive leadership team, with Grigorian joining CEO Lambrou, COO and co-founder Sam Sharief, CFO Luke Austin and sales director Roger Smith. 

Speaking to ARN in June 2021, Lambrou said he would be focused on growing the company’s sales and marketing expertise and also recruiting partners.

Thinxtra is now operational in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Macau. 


