Pure Storage crowns Amy Rushall as new A/NZ area VP

Amy Rushall Credit: Pure Storage

Pure Storage has promoted Amy Rushall as its new Australia and New Zealand area vice president, stepping into the role vacated by Michael Alp, who switched gears to Cohesity in July.

Reporting to vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Andrew Sotiropoulos, Rushall will take on the challenge of driving business in one of Pure’s key markets in the region.

Rushall has been with Pure for almost seven years with her most recent role leading its enterprise business in the southwest United States and will relocate to Sydney for the role.

With a focus on Pure’s people, technology, customers, and partners, Rushall is also a champion for diversity as an active member of Women@Pure.

She has dual citizenship in the US and Australia and maintained strong relationships in Australia over the years.

“She has a proven track record of helping large organisations overcome business challenges with technology and we are confident she will be able to bring that level of success to A/NZ,” Sotiropoulos said.

In June, Pure launched a new generation of products and expanded ownership options in the guise of FlashBlade//S family, offering a modular architecture built on co-designed hardware and software with more than double the density, performance and power efficiency of previous versions.

It is also designed to allow the platform to evolve over time in alignment with customer requirements.

For partners, however, a future-proofed platform with a choice of increasingly subscription-based ownership models sets them off on the same course many software partners had to navigate with the arrival of SaaS systems and the cloud.



