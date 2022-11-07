Menu
Versent swipes ex-Servian director for regional GM

Heading up professional services consulting and accounts in NSW, Queensland and New Zealand.

Credit: Versent

Versent has appointed former Servian director of professional Services Jordan Greig as regional general manager for NSW, Queensland and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Greig will be responsible for all professional services consulting engagements and customer accounts across the region.

He comes into the role after nearly two-and-a-half years at Servian. Prior to this, he was the professional services lead for Google Cloud across A/NZ for nearly three years.

He has also worked at Bulletproof, founder of AWS Advanced Consulting partner Cloud House prior to its acquisition by Bulletproof, Futuretech Labs, Code Blue and was also the co-founder of AWS User Community Auckland.

Paul Migliorini, Versent CEO, said Greig brings “exceptional” experience to the company following his time at Cloud House, Google Cloud and Servian in particular.

“I’m looking forward to deploying my Australian and New Zealand experience to extend and accelerate Versent’s market penetration in cloud services,” Greig said. 

“My deep commitment to customer success will support scalable transformative outcomes for companies looking to compete stronger in the years ahead.”

Greig’s appointment comes a month after Versent appointed Gavin Wilkie as its chief financial officer in October.

Among his other responsibilities, Wilkie’s appointment is expected to help Versent as it enters its “next stage of growth” following revenue increases of 50 per cent.


