DXC assembles Oracle implementation for Clough

Engineering and construction company Clough has tapped DXC Technology to implement Oracle-based infrastructure, improving its functionality, security and business continuity.



As part of the project, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Integration Cloud, was deployed on a global scale, as well as Autonomous Data Warehouse and GoldenGate.

Clough is headquartered in Perth and has a global workforce of over 2,500 employees, with clients in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America and the UK.

Richard James, director of DXC Practice for Oracle Asia Pacific, said successful management of the implementation was key for Clough.

“DXC’s full support of their cloud-based solution will further advance the resilience of their business, globally,” he said.

“In an industry where safety is paramount, the DXC and Oracle teams worked cohesively to deliver a seamless transition to the cloud to ensure business continuity.”

That need for business continuity was also highlighted by Glenda Salgado, group corporate support services manager at Clough, who said the company’s clients rely on the availability and consistency of services.

“This was a complex project and Oracle, alongside DXC, ensured we were able to move our data to a cloud environment swiftly and smoothly,” she said.

“In addition, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure underpinned by security at its core, we were able to ensure that our data remained protected and confidential during the move.

“One of the biggest benefits of bringing together all our data sources to the cloud is that we now have real-time visibility into our assets giving us complete confidence in our reporting and enabling us to sleep better at night.”

With Oracle Analytics Cloud, Clough can generate reports in under four hours – seven times faster than its previous solution, which took up to 20 hours.

