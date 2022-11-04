A/NZ partners to benefit from expanded Cloudera partner network

Colin Pont (Cloudera) Credit: Cloudera

Cloudera has replaced its Connect partner program with a revamped Partner Network featuring a competency-based, points-driven approach.

This was designed to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform.

Recently appointed A/NZ senior alliance manager Colin Pont is focused on delivering opportunities for local partners and says building a stronger ecosystem is critical for delivering scale to drive customer growth.

“We’re taking a two-pronged approach to expanding and building a sustainable partner eco-system within A/NZ,” he said.

“We are investing in strengthening and expanding our alliance partnerships across A/NZ to accelerate and deepen our customer engagement and growth.

For its niche partners, Pont said it was providing the tools and knowledge to help them get certified faster.

"Some of them go on to become build partners, supporting our larger partners on key projects," he said.

“For new partners, Cloudera CDP One is an ideal start point as it requires low code and configuration while delivering rapid ROI to customers.”

The expanded Partner Network will provide members with benefits including improved tools to enable and support go-to-market, such as an intuitive marketing automation platform and asset library, increased financial commitment through new rebate and market development fund programs, enhanced training and enablement with a dedicated partner success team, and a shortened time to market.

The tier-based program allows partners to advance levels – member, select, premier, and strategic – by collecting points and earning competencies.

“Our extensive partner network helps us reach new markets and customers. Investing in the channel means that more businesses, across all verticals, will be able to go beyond data to accelerate their business,” said Rachel Tuller, Cloudera head of global partner strategy and alliances.

“Cloudera Partner Network represents an increased investment in the channel to ensure each partner derives tangible value as we continue to grow together,” Tuller said.

Last month, Cloudera appointed Keir Garrett as A/NZ VP as part of Cloudera’s drive to accelerate its hybrid data footprint across the region through the rollout of new hybrid data capabilities.