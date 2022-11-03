Menu
NSW govt boosts efforts to upskill women in cyber security

NSW govt boosts efforts to upskill women in cyber security

Providing 11 sponsorships worth $15,000 for women across the NSW government.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Bronnie Taylor (NSW government)

Bronnie Taylor (NSW government)

Credit: Supplied

The NSW government has increased its efforts to upskill women’s cyber security skills through sponsorships and providing funding for the not-for-profit Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN). 

Announced at the 2022 NSW Government Cyber Security Showcase, the first initiative will see 11 sponsorships worth $15,000 each go to women across the NSW government to increase their cyber security skills. 

Additionally, Cyber Security NSW will sponsor the AWSN, which is focused on supporting and growing the number of women within the security industry. 

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the initiatives are meant to boost the number of women in cyber security and expand their skillset regardless of the industry they work in. 

“With this investment we can upskill our workforce and offer new and exciting opportunities our candidates might have not considered in the past,” he said. 

“While Cyber Security NSW is one of the leading agencies at the forefront of female participation in the industry, just like cyber security itself, this work is not set and forget.” 

The state government's efforts to continue to invest into upskilling women in the digital space follows the release of the October federal budget, which put an end to the Morrison government’s Supporting Women’s Mid-Career Transition into the Tech Workforce, which was listed in the March 2022-23 Budget.

While this has been cut, other skills initiatives will be been placed on the table, including $5.8 million for women in STEM programs.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NSW GovernmentCyber Security NSWaustralian women in security network

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 