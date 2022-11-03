NSW govt boosts efforts to upskill women in cyber security

Bronnie Taylor (NSW government) Credit: Supplied

The NSW government has increased its efforts to upskill women’s cyber security skills through sponsorships and providing funding for the not-for-profit Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN).

Announced at the 2022 NSW Government Cyber Security Showcase, the first initiative will see 11 sponsorships worth $15,000 each go to women across the NSW government to increase their cyber security skills.

Additionally, Cyber Security NSW will sponsor the AWSN, which is focused on supporting and growing the number of women within the security industry.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the initiatives are meant to boost the number of women in cyber security and expand their skillset regardless of the industry they work in.

“With this investment we can upskill our workforce and offer new and exciting opportunities our candidates might have not considered in the past,” he said.

“While Cyber Security NSW is one of the leading agencies at the forefront of female participation in the industry, just like cyber security itself, this work is not set and forget.”

The state government's efforts to continue to invest into upskilling women in the digital space follows the release of the October federal budget, which put an end to the Morrison government’s Supporting Women’s Mid-Career Transition into the Tech Workforce, which was listed in the March 2022-23 Budget.

While this has been cut, other skills initiatives will be been placed on the table, including $5.8 million for women in STEM programs.