Nexion wins Fortinet network upgrade with Cash Converters

Kevin Read and Paul Glass (Nexion) Credit: Nexion

Perth-based IT services provider Nexion Networks has bagged a contract to upgrade networking infrastructure and security for financier Cash Converters.

Nexion Networks, part of ASX-listed Nexion Group, will provide hardware and software and include a seven-year management of the servers.

The project includes the installation of Fortinet edge devices, switches, wireless access points, and a seven-year Unified Threat Protection layer.

The agreement comes as part of a wider technology and cyber security refresh by the personal finance company and secondhand retailer.

The cyber upgrade will include all Cash Converter’s corporate stores, encompassing 80 locations across Australia.

Cash Converters and Nexion recently completed a proof-of-technology demonstration to ensure the solution was fit for purpose and to enable the Cash Converters team to remotely deploy and manage the solution.

“The team worked with Cash Converters and Fortinet over a period of months to ensure the solution and business case was fit for purpose,” said Kevin Read, CEO of Nexion Networks. “It was also critical to ensure the Cash Converters team was confident to take ownership of the solution, which was a credit to the people involved and the simplicity of the Fortinet solution.”

The win follows Nexion's expansion from Perth into the East Coast and New Zealand.

Nexion announced it was buying Wellington IT service providers Aiscorp and Silicon Systems for NZ$14.3 million in July.

