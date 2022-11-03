The Big Middle runs with WalkMe in Sutherland

Staying on to provide ongoing support and guidance for the next stages of the Council’s software release.

Andrew McAdams (The Big Middle) Credit: The Big Middle

The Big Middle has created a new finance and supply chain management system for the Sutherland Shire Council (SSC) in NSW, using software vendor WalkMe.



Taking three months to July, the project saw the Adelaide-based start-up build 20 WalkMe processes for the Council’s supply chain and finance modules, as well as an on-premises hosted application for its request management module.

WalkMe was chosen to help roll out and distribute TechnologyOne's operational software to the Council's workers, in particular those working remotely, following an upgrade.

Additionally, The Big Middle has stayed on to provide ongoing support and guidance to the Council to prepare it for the next stages of its software release.



The new system takes over from 'traditional' methods of software adoption, including email communication, classroom and online demonstration-style training, dedicated support staff for the first two weeks of implementation and on-the-job training via peers.

“The Big Middle’s efficient communication, project management and commitment to high standard results as well as their expertise in WalkMe system knowledge and building skills enhanced the successful implementation of WalkMe at SSC,” said Nicola Sleight, change and communications officer at the SSC.

“The Big Middle’s confidence and ability in guiding subject matter experts through content and process building produced excellent real-time training processes to empower end users.”

SSC added that it lacked the resources to develop and deliver traditional training and post-implementation support within project timelines.

The Big Middle’s work on the project was considered by WalkMe as part of its attempts to gain the vendor’s Delivery Partner certification after starting up and then becoming a WalkMe partner earlier this year.

The certification process saw the start-up’s consultants complete a solution engineering and project enablement program of excellence that included exam-based coursework and live on-project evaluation conducted by WalkMe.

“Being a WalkMe Certified Delivery Partner will enable The Big Middle to provide a deliberate adoption path that allows organisations to unlock value quickly with core functionality and support their business strategy for the long term,” said Andrew McAdams, CEO of The Big Middle.

“We’re excited about the future market potential and building mutual WalkMe business success with our certified and highly skilled and talented consultants moving forward.”