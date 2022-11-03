Menu
HMD Global promotes new manager for A/NZ and the Pacific

HMD Global promotes new manager for A/NZ and the Pacific

Eighteen-year telco industry veteran replaces James Robinson, who has also been promoted.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Brendan Folitarik (HMD Global)

Brendan Folitarik (HMD Global)

Credit: Supplied

Nokia phone maker HMD Global has promoted Brenden Folitarik to country manager for A/NZ and the Pacific Islands.

Formerly carrier sales manager for HMD, Folitarik will lead growth for the business across its portfolio of Nokia smartphones, feature phones, tablets and audio, as well as consumer and enterprise services across the region.

Folitarik replaces James Robinson who is now HMD's general manager of North and West Europe.

“It’s truly an exciting time to be a part of HMD Global and I am motivated by the opportunity that lies ahead as we continue in our mission to connect the world without costing the earth,” Folitarik said.

Eighteen years of experience working in the telecommunications market had seen Folitarik achieve record results at Vodafone, Samsung and Alcatel before he joined HMD.

HMD Global general manager of North and West Europe James Robinson said Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands region was a key growth area for the business. 

"I know that Brenden brings with him the experiences the region needs right now, as we launch our most sustainable offering," Robinson said. 

Folitarik's track record in rapidly scaling large digital solution sales and customer success teams would be invaluable as HMD doubled down on Customer support, he said.

"Brenden has almost two decades of experience in telecommunications, combined with a history of leading high-performance teams, and developing technology-savvy talent is a great asset to HMD Global and the region.”

Folitarik steps into his new role as HMD Global announced its most sustainable and premium devices yet. 

“We know our customers want more sustainable options that are affordable, safe and secure and that last," he said.


Tags Nokiamobile phonesdevicesTelecommunicationsHMD Global

