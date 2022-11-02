blueAPACHE launches dedicated experience unit

James Bubbers (blueAPACHE) Credit: blueAPACHE

Managed services provider (MSP) blueAPACHE has launched a new division dedicated to customer and employee experience.

Under the leadership of James Bubbers, the division will cover service delivery, end-user help desk, talent acquisition and people operations.

Bubbers will take on the role of general manager experience and will bring together the employee and customer delivery teams.

Bubbers originally joined blueAPACHE four years ago as general manager of operations and will now oversee the company’s key customer-facing team.

According to blueAPACHE, the division will “empower every employee to drive a positive impact on both the employee and customer experience” as well as “encourage innovation and engagement”.

“When I joined [blueAPACHE] four years ago we were focusing on providing scalable operations for customers,” said Bubbers.

“Today, now that we are continuing to grow globally, with a globally dispersed team, how we maintain and nurture our culture is front of mind for the new experience business unit. We need to ensure that our people are supported and feel connected, regardless of their location, to sustain our people-driven competitive advantage.”

“I’m relishing the opportunity to ensure our teams are empowered to deliver great outcome-based services centred around a strategy that customer experience and innovation is a responsibility shared across the blueAPACHE business,” he added.

blueAPACHE recently unveiled its 'Experience Business' IT service strategy, which focuses on providing high impact employee experience and empowering customer experience outcomes.

At the same time, the company hired Ingram Micro’s Brett Armstrong to hold the newly created role of general manager of sales.

According to blueAPACHE founder and managing director Chris Marshall, the MSP is now looking to put “employee experience and customer experience at the heart” of the company.

“We’re building on our heritage of technical excellence to ensure we can continue to provide a consistency of experience as the company expands,” he said. “A great team member experience motivates and drives the desire to achieve exceptional customer outcomes and that ultimately supports our business aspiration of becoming the global mid-market service provider of choice.”