Generation-e takes Penrith City Council’s contact centre telephony to the cloud

Generation-e has replaced Penrith City Council’s outdated telephony system with a new cloud-based solution from software vendor NICE.



The unified communications and cloud services provider implemented NICE’s CXone product, which offers an omnichannel communication platform, interactive voice responses and real-time reporting.

“NICE and Generation-e demonstrated how the solution would work in the day-to-day operations of Penrith City Council, including its comprehensive reporting capabilities and intuitive workforce management scheduling system,” said David Parry, customer experience manager at Penrith City Council.

The Council needed a cloud-based, omnichannel solution that could be customised and could integrate with its existing systems.

The new platform, according to the vendor, delivers an “enhanced customer experience with improved efficiencies”, with its contact centre answering enquiries across 26 business units to support over 219,000 residents.

These efficiencies include capability to focus its activities on the type of calls and interactions the contact centre receives. Additionally, the contact centre team can highlight areas of improvement for coaches and team leaders training.

Parry also said the new solution provides the Council with “more agility than it previously had”.

Biagio La Rosa, managing director of Generation-e, added CXone was the “best choice” for the Council.

“CXone delivers a level of flexibility and simplicity that is necessary for a complex contact centre environment and will help Penrith City Council drive efficiencies across its contact centre," he added.

Generation-e’s usage of NICE’s CXone product comes months after it announced in February it had implemented the solution for Wodonga TAFE’s contact centre.