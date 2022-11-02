Menu
DXN’s $20M edge manufacturing sale falls through

DXN’s $20M edge manufacturing sale falls through

In early talks with FLOW for a yet-to-be-determined partnership.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Shalini Lagrutta (DXN CEO)

Shalini Lagrutta (DXN CEO)

Credit: DXN

DXN’s sale of its edge module manufacturing business unit for $20 million to Flow2Edge Australia has fallen through but early talks with other interested parties for its data centre business are taking place.

In September, the pre-fabricated modular data centre specialist announced it would sell the unit to FLOW for $20 million after amending a previous deal in August to sell all of its assets for $26 million.

The September amendment would leave DXN with its data centre business.

Now, DXN has come out via a statement on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to say that the conditions surrounding the sale to FLOW “cannot be satisfied”.

“The announced transaction therefore cannot proceed in its current form and the sale agreement will be terminated,” the statement read.

However, DXN also said it is considering alternative strategic options for the edge business unit, which includes a yet-to-be-determined partnership with FLOW, which may include a license and distribution arrangement.

These discussions are in their early stages, with the specialist adding that “there is no certainty that they will result in a definitive agreement”.

In addition, DXN is gearing up to sell its data centre business, claiming it has received non-binding expressions of interest to acquire the unit, however the business added these discussions are also in their early stages.

DXN’s desire to sell off parts of its business follows a separate announcement in August that its directors intend to "wind up the company". 

The specialist's ongoing acquisition attempts also come after its results for the 2021-22 financial year were released in September and revealed a $6.9 million loss, to which DXN blamed it on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing supply chain chaos.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags FlowDXNFlow2Edge Australia

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 