Optimation bags managed kiosk rollout at Queensland Corrective Services

Years of work at New Zealand's Department of Corrections paves way for new contract.

Alex Bouma (Optimation) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand solution provider Optimation has inked a five-year deal with Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) to replace its self-service kiosk system.

The Queensland Government contracted Optimation to provide a fully managed solution including cloud-based software, a smartphone application and secure biometric kiosks to be deployed in QCS regional offices across the state.

QCS was looking to expand its existing use of technology to safely and effectively manage individuals on community supervision orders.

“We selected Optimation’s solution to help us transform the way we manage supervised individuals in the community through the innovative use of technology,” said Michael Nikolic, QCS chief digital officer.

The solution is built on Optimation’s years of experience with the New Zealand Department of Corrections, as well as other NZ public sector agencies.

Using state of the art biometric identification technology and running on the secure Outsystems low-code cloud platform, the solution combines pre-proven processes and features with the ability to rapidly tailor workflows to specific jurisdictional needs.



Kiosks and other digital technologies provide safe and secure self-service to ensure individuals remained compliant with court-imposed conditions while in the community, reducing risk and workloads on staff at the same time.

The solution provides an extended set of tools to augment the agency’s existing management solutions, providing user-friendly and secure digital engagement and case management that gives Corrective Services staff access to the information they need, when they need it.



Optimation executive director Alex Bouma said with the ability to easily integrate with many different systems of record, and other third-party solutions such as electronic monitoring, the solution represented the next evolution of digital tools for public sector agencies needing to actively case manage or supervise citizens.



“Digital solutions have obvious advantages for agencies that are struggling with high caseloads, especially when they’re dealing with a population spread over large or remote geographical areas," Bouma said.

"Providing reliable, secure ways for case managers and individuals to connect, interact and meet their respective needs or requirements has applications across a range of public sector agencies. We believe this solution will prove its value not just with QCS but with other agencies in the future.”

Optimation sold its Australian Mentum Systems business last year. It has been partnering with OutSystems since 2019.



OutSystems was founded in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2001 but in now based in Boston, Massachusetts.