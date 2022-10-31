Bank of America drafted in for TPG wholesale split

Iñaki Berroeta (TPG Telecom) Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has ploughed on with its plan to functionally separate its wholesale Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) arm, recruiting Bank of America (BoA) to assist with the review.

According to an update to shareholders, publicly listed TPG said it has appointed BoA Securities to assist with a strategic review that will “support the growth of the company’s” FTTB business unit, now known as Vision Network.

The appointment follows the announcement of TPG Telecom's wholesale broadband arm rebrand from FTTB Wholesale to Vision Network back in September.

TPG said at the time the unit would encompass the network infrastructure that previously fell under Pipe Networks and TransACT, as well as TPG's own capital city fibre builds.

Vision Network will now provide access to a range of broadband networks across its footprint, including Hybrid Fibre Coaxial in Geelong, Ballarat and Mildura, Victoria; Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) in metropolitan Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth; and Fibre to-the-Node (FTTN) services in Canberra, ACT.

The newly launched wholesale broadband provider will offer a range of plans from 25/5Mbs to 100/40Mbps, and as fast as one gigabit per second (1000Mbps) in its G.Fast footprint.

“Vision Network’s operations are best-in-class and, following the completion of the last phase of functional separation from our retail operations earlier this month, the business has compelling opportunities to fulfil its potential to become a leading wholesale residential broadband platform for multiple retail service providers,” TPG CEO and managing director Iñaki Berroeta said of the latest update.