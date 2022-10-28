CMD Solutions scores Amazon EKS service delivery label

Earned the right to claim it understands Amazon EKS and has demonstrated experience and proven customer success with it.

L-R: Andre Morgan (co-CEO, CMD Solutions), Fabio Carvana (head of managed services, CMD Solutions), Adam Durbin (CMD Solutions) Credit: CMD Solutions

CMD Solutions has proved its mettle with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, achieving Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Service Delivery designation for the solution.

The AWS Service Delivery Program validates AWS partners that have extensive technical knowledge, experience and proven success in delivering specific services to customers.

By earning the designation, CMD has earned the right to claim it understands Amazon EKS and has demonstrated experience and proven customer success in helping customers manage, deliver and optimise containerised workloads with Amazon EKS to the cloud giant’s standards, according to the Mantel Group-owned AWS partner.

CMD had to prove it had deep AWS knowledgebase and delivered solutions on the cloud giant’s platform with Amazon EKS in order to achieve the designation.

“Our focus at CMD Solutions has been on delivering high-quality AWS specialist consulting services that create transformational change for our customers,” said Adam Durbin, co-CEO at CMD Solutions.

“Our modern cloud enablement mindset, combined with innovative service enhancements, has driven exciting growth across our business.”

CMD’s Amazon EKS service delivery designation comes nearly a year after it gained a similar validation for AWS Lambda.

In September of this year, CMD refreshed prescription start-up Midnight Health's AWS cloud platform in an effort to bump up its security posture.