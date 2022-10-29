Nextgen signs up Gigamon for A/NZ

Ross Wehby (Nextgen) Credit: Nexgen

Nextgen Group has joined forces with network visibility vendor Gigamon as it looks to bolster its security presence in the local security market.

The distributor will now offer Gigamon’s observability suite to partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), including its recently launched Gigamon Hawk solution.

Ross Wehby, who was tapped to lead Nextgen’s recently restructured cyber and data resiliency unit from May, called Gigamon a “high growth vendor with massive opportunity”.

He added that the vendor was a “great fit with [Nextgen’s] existing vendor suite”.

“We’re excited to support Gigamon in its global expansion efforts as they go from strength to strength and bring new offerings to market,” he said.

The distributor decided in May to merge its two cyber security and data management portfolios under a single leader to increase focus, capability, resources and redundancy.

The newly rebranded unit will feature about 30 staff across A/NZ and ASEAN and is rapidly growing, maintaining a revenue base of greater than A$150 million.

Gigamon will join other security vendors including Arista Networks, Rubrik, CrowdStrike, Netskope, Imperva, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Nozomi.