Kyndryl launches consulting practice with ex-IBM GM as A/NZ head

Roy Lovli (Kyndryl Consult) Credit: Kyndryl Consult

Kyndryl has launched a consulting practice and has appointed Roy Lovli as its head for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Launched globally, Kyndryl Consult combines its parent's consulting expertise with technology integration solutions and consists of consultants, architects, specialists and program professionals.

On offer is mission-critical expertise in IT processes, strategy and operations; native and hybrid cloud acceleration; application and mainframe modernisation; artificial intelligence data and analytics; network and edge computing capabilities and security and resiliency offerings.

It also combines Kyndryl’s Vital practice, which provides a co-creation vision, with its Bridge arm’s open integration for real-time data insights.

The practice’s local operation has Lovli as head of Kyndryl Consult for A/NZ at the helm, who has been with Kyndryl since November 2021 as vice president of delivery.

Prior to Kyndryl, he worked at IBM for 16 years, with his last role being the general manager of infrastructure services.

“The technology platforms of many businesses are inadequate to propel them into the future, and we are seeing that play out currently with the cybersecurity issues that seem so pervasive in our marketplace,” Lovli said.

“Kyndryl Consult addresses such challenges head-on by joining our customers wherever they are on their digital modernisation journey and helping them prepare for the future through strategy, innovation and transformation, right through to implementation and delivery.”

Mark Slaga, global practice leader for Kyndrl Consult, added the practice offers “deep technical expertise from decades of successful engagements across many industries”.

“Customers need a services partner that is willing and able to work by their side from design through execution and back to new discoveries that enable measurable IT transformation projects,” he said.

In August, Kyndryl joined forces with consulting firm EY, with the alliance bringing the latter's consulting capabilities for cyber security, asset management and cloud infrastructure services to the table.