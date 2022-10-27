Canary and Baidam partner for Indigenous mentoring and tech

Will lay a framework for career paths for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander professionals in the sector.

L-R: Steven Parsonage (Canary Technology Solutions), Phillip Jenkinson (Baidam Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Canary Technology Solutions and Baidam Solutions have partnered to provide opportunities for Indigenous people alongside expanded technology offerings.



The agreement sees the two IT providers lay a framework for career paths for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander professionals in the sector, the companies claimed.

Specifically, Indigenous IT people will be mentored by both organisations in a structured and outcome-focused manner for long-term employment opportunities in the sector.

“Corporate social responsibility has been embedded in our company’s DNA from day one, it’s not an afterthought. It’s everything we as an organisation stand for and we are thrilled to be working with Canary IT on this collaboration,” Baidam co-founder Phillip Jenkinson said.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to give Indigenous students a wider range of employment options to pursue a digital career in a rapidly expanding market.”

Meanwhile, Canary founder and CEO Steven Parsonage said the partnership with Baidam followed the launch of its reconciliation action plan.

“Our commitment to a Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan means scoping and developing relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders, deciding on our vision for reconciliation and exploring our sphere of influence,” he said.

Specifics were not provided about the technical offering element of the partnership, but Baidam CEO Jack Reis said greater collaboration and support between cyber security organisations to protect client data is “needed now more than ever”.

“I am only as good as the team I represent and I know that by having Canary IT in our corner, we can provide a wider range of quality services to our customer base,” he said.

Baidam was established in 2018 as an Australian-owned and operated First Nations information technology business, while Canary was formed in May of this year as a result of the combination of IT Consult, Diversus Group and BCPrise.



The focus on mentoring Indigenous people follows the federal government’s 2022-23 Budget, which was released on 25 October and included, among other initiatives, $2.5 million over five years to establish a First Nations Digital Advisory Group.