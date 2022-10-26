EDGE Research: Are partners aligned to customers?

Credit: ARN / Reseller News

In-depth research examining customer investment and outsourcing priorities across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) is now underway, with findings set to benchmark customer plans against partner strategies.



With analytical findings set to be delivered at EDGE 2022 -- running on 13-16 November 2022 at Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort -- the research will offer the clearest indication yet as to whether the ecosystem is aligned with the end-user market following a tumultuous period of societal and economic upheaval.

Partners, distributors and vendors are now invited to complete the research -- set to take approximately 10 minutes -- by clicking here, to help provide guidance on the future priorities of the local market.

EDGE Research does not follow the predictable approach of analyst firms which offer high-level industry spend that lacks depth or outsourcing context.

Rather, this localised survey deep-dives into the specific details of customer requirements in the context of third-party technology providers, crucially counterbalanced with the priorities of the partner ecosystem -- is the market aligned?

Delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia, EDGE Research will focus on the short- to medium-term opportunities ahead for the outsourcing ecosystem, uncovering what makes end-users tick on both sides of the Tasman. This is alongside insights into the purchasing patterns of organisations, key solution focus areas and the balance of project work being delivered in-house compared to outsourced.

Findings will also outline what customers truly think of solution providers from a pros and cons perspective, offering critical advice from an engagement and selling standpoint.

On the flip side, immediate partner priorities will also be outlined from a business and technology standpoint, documenting commercial best practice, customer acquisition tactics and financial models of success.

In addition, findings will be further segmented to provide New Zealand-specific research housing local data points and insights, which will be delivered during a dedicated Kiwi session.

Specifically, EDGE Research will outline:

Customer Priorities:

Key immediate customer priorities (technology + business)

Lucrative solution areas of focus for partners to pursue

Evolving customer outsourcing requirements

Project breakdown and upcoming end-user agenda items

Most in-demand third-party provider skills needed

Partner Actions:

Key immediate partner priorities (technology + business)

Insights into commercial best practice

Approach to building out skills / company structure

Customer retention / acquisition tactics

Viable financial business models and opportunities for scale

Unique to the trans-Tasman outsourcing industry, EDGE Research is designed to offer the clearest indication as to whether the ecosystem is aligned with the end-user market.

Introducing EDGE 2022



EDGE 2022 will run as the leading technology outsourcing conference for business leaders in A/NZ, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Attendance at EDGE 2022 is by invitation only, limited to 380 decision-makers shaping the technology outsourcing landscape on both sides of the Tasman.

New Zealand-based delegates will arrive on Saturday 12 November, kicking off with an informal evening welcome followed by a dedicated Kiwi track featuring tailored research and interactive sessions on Sunday morning, before moving into the full conference agenda. All attendees will depart on Wednesday 16 November.

Such high calibre of attendance is the catalyst for a four-day destination event designed to provide business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The market is saturated with conventional conferences following traditional rules of engagement -- stock-standard content, heavy technology pitches and irrelevant delegate interactions -- delivering predictable insights with no actionable takeaways or outcomes.

In an industry fixated on the why, EDGE 2022 will focus on the how, offering step-by-step guidance around outsourcing trends, solution monetisation, business growth and customer acquisition.

“We look forward to hosting an ecosystem returning to full strength at EDGE 2022,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Channel at Foundry. “And we are notably pleased to welcome the Kiwis and delegates from Western Australia back to this conference following a challenging period of travel restrictions.”

From an audience standpoint, EDGE 2022 is not a conference to meet end-user customers and by design, does not accept CIO, CTO, CISO or CDO attendance.

Why? Because EDGE 2022 is a commercial forum built for outsourcers, playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding partner ecosystem.

Mirroring the market, this event will bring together emerging and established technology players, spanning large-scale business consultants, service providers and system integrators, to bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists and boutique agencies.

Such an approach creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can come together for an industry sales kick-off shaped by objective analysis and lucrative outsourcing takeaways.

“EDGE 2022 will connect the most influential business leaders in technology outsourcing, offering an environment to create long-lasting commercial connections,” Yumul added. “This will be underpinned by local insights through in-market research, compelling speakers, and interactive sessions to equip business leaders with the information required for success.

“This is a powerful combination and aligned to our aim of providing actionable and pragmatic takeaways through consumable and transferable content to ensure post-event execution is achievable and attainable.”

Plans are now underway shaping an editorial narrative built around the theme of Skills: Sharp, Strategic & Smart – offering step-by-step guidance on pragmatic and realistic ways to overcome ongoing resource challenges. This will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across A/NZ, uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

