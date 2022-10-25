Tas emergency radio network trial hits for six in T20 match

Credit: Supplied

A Tasmanian emergency services radio network built in collaboration by Motorola Solutions, Telstra and the state government has been trialled during Hobart’s recent T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Named the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN), the network was trialled by Tasmania Police, allowing for its infrastructure and equipment to be tested in a real-world setting.

The network was established to transition Tasmania’s emergency services, land managers and electricity operators to one unified radio network and follows the signing of a $567 million contract with Telstra in partnership with Motorola Solutions for the network’s construction.

“The TasGRN will strengthen our ability to keep Tasmanians safe because the world-class digitally encrypted radio communications network will significantly improve our voice communication and security,” said acting deputy commissioner Adrian Bodnar.

“It will also simplify and strengthen our ability to communicate with other emergency services and emergency management stakeholders.

“Being able to conduct this early access trial in collaboration with Telstra and Motorola Solutions demonstrates how advanced the infrastructure and technology supporting the TasGRN project is, and the success shows how robust this network already is.”

The TasGRN was previously announced in August 2020, which set out to merge five emergency radio networks across eight organisations – Tasmania Police, Tasmania Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, TasNetworks and Hydro Tasmania.

The state government is to transition fully over to the TasGRN late next year.