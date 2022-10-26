EY allies with CrowdStrike for cloud security

Credit: Photo 146251567 © Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com

Systems integrator EY has expanded its global partnership with security vendor CrowdStrike with a renewed focus on cloud and observability.

The two already have a partnership covering services such as ransomware, incident response, recovery, identity assessment and zero trust.

Known as the EY Cloud Security service, the offering will see EY sell CrowdStrike Cloud Security suite in tandem with its own professional services.

EY claimed this will steer clients through “alignment and implementation of appropriate controls as part of the shared responsibility model”.

On the observability front, EY will offer CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, a log management solution, alongside its own security operations centre (SOC) transformation practice.

EY built its own SOC in Australia through the acquisition of Melbourne provider SecureWorx back in July last year.

The observability solution, CrowdStrike and EY claimed, will minimise cyber risk management operations practices by assessing, designing, building, improving, operating and automating their security operations and cyber defence capabilities.

“Cloud security and observability continue to be key priorities for our clients. Our expanded alliance with CrowdStrike is critical in helping organisations address new and emerging threats,” said Dave Burg, EY Americas' cyber security leader.

“As a result of this relationship expansion, EY will implement CrowdStrike Cloud Security and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale to help clients confidently secure their cloud workloads and operationalise the data they are generating for increased visibility.”

Last year, EY announced it was to build a US$1 billion ServiceNow practice by 2025 as part of a worldwide alliance.

The partnership will see both the consulting giant and the software vendor invest in and develop new offerings aimed at streamlining complex enterprise operations, particularly around the "challenges in finance and tax services".