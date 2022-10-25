Menu
Leader snags exclusive Aussie ViewSonic distribution rights

Covering its projectors and monitors.

Sasha Karen
Credit: Leader

Leader has snagged exclusive distribution rights for ViewSonic products in Australia. 

The deal sees Leader distribute ViewSonic’s solutions in the country, including high-end, short and long-throw LED/laser multimedia projectors and portable projectors, as well as education, business and commercial monitors and premium touchscreen monitors.

According to the distributor, ViewSonic is looking at regaining “its prior dominance within the Australian market”.

“ViewSonic has a long-term proven track record with IT channel partners [nationally,]” said Simon Yang, product director at Leader.

“Known for their quality, performance and reliability, we see this as a perfect addition to help our resellers to grow their business, increase profits and take advantage of a growing AV [audio-visual]/home cinema market with their range of projectors that suit all needs.”

Jack Hung, country manager of ViewSonic Australia, added that the vendor believes Leader is the best fit for distribution, claiming that it “has the right people, platform and fundamentals to drive ViewSonic’s visual display solutions for collaborative workspaces and entertainment spaces in Australia”.

“In this new partnership, we’re working towards implementing the ViewSonic brand promise of seeing the difference not only in our visual displays but also through the values and support we offer to our partners,” he said.

Leader’s exclusive distribution deal with ViewSonic comes less than a week after it scored a distribution agreement with Lenovo’s data centre business, Infrastructure Solutions Group.


