Telstra SOCs gain ISM Protected level

Will extend security service offerings to critical infrastructure organisations as well as government agencies.

Credit: supplied

Telstra’s Security Operations Centres (SOC) have been upgraded to operate at the Information Security Manual (ISM) Protected level, a key requirement for many federal, state and local government agencies.

The 24/7 ISM Protected security capability is delivered by Telstra’s team of Australian government security cleared cyber experts. The telco’s SOC’s are located across Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

Besides targeting government clients, Telstra will also offer its security services to critical infrastructure organisations requiring higher levels of on-premises and cloud infrastructure, data and application security.

“We know that public services face a complex cyber security landscape, alongside an elevated duty of care and responsibility for compliance,” Telstra enterprise group owner of defence and public sector John Ieraci said.

“By helping safeguard users and applications, along with 24/7 cyber monitoring and response by our specialist security team, we’re helping government organisations to digitise and deliver critical, secure citizen services.”

Telstra's security solutions include Cyber Detection and Response and Sovereign SecureEdge.

The telco’s Cyber Detection and Response solution integrates with government systems, endpoints and cloud services to help monitor the vast landscape of cyber threats using big data analytics.

This has recently been enhanced with new threat detection capabilities that leverage advanced machine learning to improve real-time detection, which helps alert government agencies to suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, Sovereign SecureEdge is an advanced secure gateway capability, helping to protect users and applications against malware, ransomware and zero-day threats and incorporates Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies.

Earlier this month, the telco faced a data breach involving 'basic information' on 30,000 current and former Telstra employees.

According to a Telstra spokesperson, the breach was not of its own systems but that of a third party, with it containing “very basic” data – full names and email addresses – dating back to 2017 and used to sign up to the employee rewards scheme NAB Worklife Rewards Program.



