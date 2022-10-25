Bluechip Infotech brings Ava Security to Aussie partners

Rod Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Supplied

Bluechip Infotech has signed an agreement to bring Motorola-owned Ava Security to its Australian partners.

The distributor has extended its partnership with Motorola to bring its cloud-native video security solutions to the local market.

The deal will include Ava Security’s data management system, Ava Aware, which connects cloud-based analytics to pre-existing and cloud-connected cameras.

According to Bluechip, the vendor allows customers to manage devices and security across sites with web and mobile-based interfaces accessible from anywhere without additional plugins or configurations.

"Ava is the perfect partner to collaborate with and accelerate the convergence of the traditional IP surveillance market into a full cloud-based smart surveillance ecosystem," said Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis.

The relationship with Motorola came to Bluechip as part of its acquisition of DNA Connect in 2021. According to the distributor, Motorola had been working with DNA Connect for a number of years previously.

The announcement also comes hot on the heels of Bluechip’s acquisition of specialist unified communications distributor MIA Distribution.

In August, Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth was significant as both companies operate in different market segments with minimum vendor and customer overlap.

It also comes as Bluechip signed a distribution agreement with Japan-founded wireless networking vendor Allied Telesis for the Australian market back in September.

That deal saw Bluechip distribute Allied’s full range of switches, access points, firewalls and routers, as well as security and management software.