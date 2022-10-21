‘Proud moment’ for Leader as Lenovo ISG joins growing portfolio

Leader joins Synnex, Dicker Data and Ingram Micro as ISG unit’s other distributors.

Theo Kristoris (Leader) Credit: ARN / Ian Waldie

Leader has scored an Australian distribution agreement with Lenovo’s data centre business.

The Adelaide-headquartered distributor has signed an agreement with Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), joining the unit’s other distribution partners Synnex, Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

According to Lenovo, Leader will assist in addressing the growing demand for Lenovo’s server, storage and edge infrastructure.

For Leader managing director Theo Kristoris, the deal marks a “proud moment for [the distributor] and thousands of [its] resellers”.

“Leader remains committed to being the voice of the channel and we believe our ability to truly add value to a global brand such as Lenovo, is why we are the distributor of choice for so many Lenovo partners," he said.

“We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with Lenovo, through which we aim to hugely benefit the Australian channel.”

The announcement follows the appointment of former Nutanix regional director and general manager Manu Mehra as Lenovo ISG managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

“This is a significant new alignment for Lenovo ISG,” Mehra said. “Adding Leader to our select portfolio of distributors enhances both our outreach and our profile.”

“We are seeing outstanding growth across our server, storage and edge ranges, for which we have identified a need for greater reach across Australia.”

Mehra said the appointment of Leader we will have more will also provide more “impact” in regional areas, including in delivery, service and support.

The deal with Leader ISG comes off the back of a host of new deals for Leader over recent months: GoTo, MSI and Luxonis.