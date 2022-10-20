Oracle A/NZ MD Cherie Ryan departs

Oracle cloud engineering SVP for Japan and Asia Pacific Alistair Green will step into the A/NZ leadership role in the interim.

Cherie Ryan (Oracle) Credit: Supplied

Oracle’s vice president and A/NZ regional managing director Cherie Ryan has left the business citing personal reasons.

Oracle senior vice president of cloud engineering for Japan and Asia Pacific Alistair Green will step into the A/NZ leadership role in the interim.

Ryan took the top role in July 2020, stepping up from her sales director post since joining Oracle in 2019.

Prior to Oracle, Ryan worked with Salesforce, Ericsson, Novell, Genesys, NetApp and Microsoft.

“Cherie Ryan, VP and regional managing director of A/NZ, is leaving the business to tend to a personal matter. Alistair Green, SVP Cloud Engineering, Japan & Asia Pacific, will step into the ANZ leadership role in the interim,” Oracle said in a statement.

The news of Ryan’s departure, although not related, comes as Oracle has been laying off staff in the US months after the company acquired healthcare data specialist firm Cerner for US$28.3 billion.

Oracle wouldn’t comment on whether or not these layoffs impacted any Australian or New Zealand staff.

In Oracle’s latest round of layoffs, the company cut 201 employees, including data scientists and developers, from its Redwood Shores office, according to reports, which cited a letter that Oracle sent to the California Employment Department on September 30.

The letter, otherwise known as a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), said that the job cuts were effective from 3 October.

Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but in its letter to the California Employment Department, the company noted that they were not shutting down the Redwood City office as a result of the job cuts.