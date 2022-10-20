Local Measure gains AWS Retail Competency status

Jonathan Barouch (Local Measure) Credit: Local Measure

Australian customer experience software company Local Measure has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

The competency recognises AWS Partners that provide innovative technology offerings to accelerate the modernisation of retailers across all areas of the enterprise.

These include engagement, planning, supply chain and distribution, advanced retail data science, core retail business applications and consulting practices for retail on AWS.

According to Local Measure, retail competency partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment with the cloud giant's best practices for building cloud infrastructure for retail applications.

"Local Measure is proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status," said Jonathan Barouch, company CEO and founder. "It is a testament to our entire team's hard work and commitment in enabling businesses to deliver the best possible customer experience via their contact centre.”

Based in Sydney, Local Measure provides a customer communications management platform designed to underpin customer engagement, analytics and feedback operations for businesses wanting to connect with their customers.

In 2021, after working with AWS reseller partners across the globe for years, Local Measure launched an official program to offer partner benefits.

This year, Local Measure was named AWS Australian Software Partner of the Year award after it deployed Engage, a cloud contact centre, for ARE media over a nine-day period.