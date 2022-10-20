Menu
Tamworth herds TPG, Nokia and AWS for 5G cattle counting trial

Tamworth herds TPG, Nokia and AWS for 5G cattle counting trial

Used automated, real-time counting of cattle being offloaded from and onloaded to trucks for auctions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has completed a 5G-enabled 12-month cattle counting trial alongside other partners for Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange.

Located in northern NSW, the trial involved the automated, real-time counting of cattle being loaded from and onto trucks for auctions.

TPG Telecom worked on the project with a number of collaborators, which included Nokia with its 5G network equipment, the University of Technology Sydney which developed the cattle-counting machine model and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Professional Services for support with edge computing and machine learning.

Specifically, the trial involved 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence- (AI) image processing capabilities on multiple high-definition video streams to count cattle entering and existing sale yards.

Data was then relayed in real-time back to the sale yard manager through an application on a tablet or mobile device.

The solution can also play back recorded videos to settle disputes, with footage saved to the cloud for future audits.

The project was also the recipient of grant funding from the federal government’s 5G Innovation Initiative, with the total project value coming to $1.5 million.

TPG Telecom claimed the new solution aims to remove human error, allowing sale yard managers to verify, monitor and report on cattle numbers without the need for a person to be present.

Speaking about the trial, Brock Syphers at Australian agricultural investment, asset management and operational management services operator and provider AAM Investment Group highlighted how much of a help the trial was towards cattle counting.

“Most people think counting cattle is as simple as counting jellybeans but counting four-legged beasts moving at speed is a completely different ballgame,” he said.

“Counting cattle requires a lot of bodies, hours of work and genuine skill to make sure you get the numbers right, all the while making sure the animals are healthy, looked after and your people are safe.

“This is a game changer for the industry and can give our team more time, resources, and the next level of accountability that is crucial on a sale day. The 5G smart solution can help deliver greater certainty for buyers and sellers alike, providing clear evidence the cows arriving at the sale yard are the same cows leaving when sold.”

The NSW trial follows a similar 12-month initiative in Victoria, which was conducted at the Bendigo Regional Livestock Exchange and started in August last year.

Other 5G Innovation Initiative recipients include Australian Sentinel for the Transdev Sydney Ferries 5G project rollout and Unleash live for drone technology for NSW electricity provider Endeavour Energy.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NokiaamazonUTSAmazon Web ServicesUniversity of Technology SydneyTPG TelecomAWS

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 