SCEE ditches ‘expensive’ Oracle support for Rimini Street

Credit: Dreamstime

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (SCEE) has turned to Rimini Street to support its Oracle applications.

The Australian-based electrical and communications services company claimed the annual support and maintenance from Oracle was “just too expensive” while “the various nuances” made the applications difficult to manage internally.

SCEE relies on Oracle applications as a shared technology platform, but experienced expensive vendor software support costs and required an excessive amount of internal IT resources to manage the platform.

Furthermore, the software vendor was requiring a mandatory, expensive and unnecessary upgrade in order to maintain full vendor support, despite SCEE claiming its current release was stable, proven and meeting its needs.

“It was not meeting our needs,” said Imre Szabo, group ICT Manager at SCEE.

Without available internal resources, SCEE said it was unable to focus on its strategy to build a business application platform.

It also wanted to find a way it needed to avoid a costly upgrade while reducing both the costs of annual maintenance and the internal labour effort required by its IT team to keep the system running smoothly and reliably.

Searching for third-party options, it turned to Rimini Street to take over the maintenance and support of its Oracle applications.

“Moving to Rimini Street has freed us to improve business services, workloads and processes, and ensured we don’t have to undertake an expensive and unnecessary upgrade from an Oracle version that is perfect for our needs,” said Szabo.

“Our key people can now address procurement, invoicing, or hotdesking inefficiencies and look at innovative ways to improve how we do business.”

SCEE’s team now focuses on business initiatives, including a move towards a hybrid cloud service and said it receives service whenever support tickets are raised.

“The IT department leaves independent reviews for each closed support ticket and they’re almost entirely five stars,” said Szabo.

“Moving to third-party support wasn’t just about reducing cost, but also reducing the effort required to deal with the software vendor. Rimini Street had a great reputation for providing exceptional service while also being incredibly easy to work with, and our experiences with them so far validate that reputation.”

SCEE follows the University of Technology Sydney is swapping out Oracle support for that of Rimini Street.