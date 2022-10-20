NextDC opens largest DC to date with M3 Melbourne

NextDC is expected to invest $1.5b in the technology campus over time.

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

Publicly listed NextDC, has officially opened its largest data centre facility to date - M3 Melbourne.

Located in West Footscray, NextDC is expected to invest $1.5 billion in the technology campus over time, which spans a land area of more than 100,000sqm and delivers 150MW of critical power using three Penske MTU Rolls Royce generators weighing over 20 tonnes each.

M3 is approximately 9km west of Melbourne’s CBD and is strategically situated close to major electricity substations as well as diverse telecommunications network infrastructure.

Directly interconnecting with NextDC’s M1 and M2 Melbourne metropolitan campuses, M3 will enable organisations to leverage the performance advantage of direct, low latency connectivity to cloud-dense digital ecosystems, along with NextDC’s community of more than 770 service providers and partners.

The opening of M3 comes just under a month after NextDC’s S3 data centre launch in Artarmon, Sydney, underlining the company’s customer led growth plan.

“The Australian digital economy is growing rapidly, accelerating the need for interconnected cloud services, sovereign secured, and sustainable solutions enabled by Tier IV certified facilities to assure business resilience,” NextDC CEO and managing director Craig Scroggie said.

As part of the development of M3, over 1,500 jobs were created during construction with 1,000 more indirectly expected in working within the ICT market through services required as a result of cloud and infrastructure design and implementation activity generated at M3.



“The size and capability of M3 provides a gateway for enterprise and government organisations to directly connect and integrate their IT infrastructure with public and private cloud providers,” he said.

“We are building a community that enhances Australia’s access to critical, secure and sovereign connectivity, complimented by our industry leading sustainability solutions.”