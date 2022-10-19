Menu
Vonex appoints national channel lead in triple appointment blitz

Vonex appoints national channel lead in triple appointment blitz

Also brings on a national growth and retention manager and a state manager for NSW.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
L-R: Alexander Morfea, Russell Rodger (Vonex)

L-R: Alexander Morfea, Russell Rodger (Vonex)

Credit: Vonex

Vonex has hired former Future Business Technology Group talent Alex Morfea to lead its channel efforts on a national scale as part of a triple appointment blitz. 

In the newly-created role of national channel manager, Morfea will lead Vonex’s partner strategy, which the telecommunications company claims is “designed to position Vonex as the telecommunications partner of choice for Australia's channel community”.

He comes over from Future Business Technology Group, leaving it as a sales manager. He has also worked at Nexgen Australia, RBC Group and Telstra.

In addition to Morfea, the telco also hired Darin Blanchette as national growth and retention manager, who joins after working at TPG Telecom and Vodafone, and Russell Rodger, who left his position at Vodafone Business, as state manager for NSW.

“All three of these people have demonstrated ability and have a strong values base aligned with Vonex,” said the telco‘s COO, Declan O'Callaghan.

The triple appointment comes a month after Vonex flagged in September that more mergers and acquisitions are on the cards after acquiring the direct business of MNF in June for $31 million and Voiteck in December for $2.6 million.

It also announced at the time that its post-tax profit for FY22 jumped up 108 per cent year-on-year to $331,000 in the black.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Vonex

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 