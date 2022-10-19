Vonex appoints national channel lead in triple appointment blitz

Also brings on a national growth and retention manager and a state manager for NSW.

L-R: Alexander Morfea, Russell Rodger (Vonex) Credit: Vonex

Vonex has hired former Future Business Technology Group talent Alex Morfea to lead its channel efforts on a national scale as part of a triple appointment blitz.

In the newly-created role of national channel manager, Morfea will lead Vonex’s partner strategy, which the telecommunications company claims is “designed to position Vonex as the telecommunications partner of choice for Australia's channel community”.

He comes over from Future Business Technology Group, leaving it as a sales manager. He has also worked at Nexgen Australia, RBC Group and Telstra.

In addition to Morfea, the telco also hired Darin Blanchette as national growth and retention manager, who joins after working at TPG Telecom and Vodafone, and Russell Rodger, who left his position at Vodafone Business, as state manager for NSW.

“All three of these people have demonstrated ability and have a strong values base aligned with Vonex,” said the telco‘s COO, Declan O'Callaghan.

The triple appointment comes a month after Vonex flagged in September that more mergers and acquisitions are on the cards after acquiring the direct business of MNF in June for $31 million and Voiteck in December for $2.6 million.

It also announced at the time that its post-tax profit for FY22 jumped up 108 per cent year-on-year to $331,000 in the black.