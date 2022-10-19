Carpet Court scraps ‘nightmare’ Telstra for Aircall

Credit: Carpet Court

Carpet Court has tasked BAC Partners with overhauling its telephony system, ripping out its existing Telstra system in favour of Aircall.

The carpet and flooring retailer's legacy telephony system struggled with numerous dropouts and connectivity issues, which was affecting its ability to support franchisees.

Carpet Court has a network of 205 stores across Australia, 170 of which are franchisees that are supported by a team of 40 people.

However, the teams struggled to run Carpet Court’s support centre with its existing telephony system, finding themselves having to manage issues themselves.

Other problems included a $200 cost to change phone lines or numbers when a staff member moved desks and “unresponsive” customer service from Telstra.

Carpet Court’s CFO, Mark Hogan, claimed he was spending 20 per cent of his time chasing Telstra's support team in what was a "nightmare" experience.

Following a review by Melbourne-based BAC Partners, Carpet Court settled on the phone cloud solution Aircall, which has been a vendor partner of BAC for four years, and made the transition last year.

Hogan said since transitioning, the support team has not had to deal with hardware or set-up, was provided with a simplified new number creation process and gained the ability to use Aircall’s solution from any location.

In addition, Carpet Court designed an interactive voice response system redirecting callers to the right person or department depending on the nature of their issue – a process that was previously handled by human agents.

Aircall integrates with Salesforce, meaning that when franchisees are listed in Salesforce calls, all the information about them and their call history shows, allowing the agent to personalise the interaction. It also acts as a directory of franchisees for the support team, with all the information easily accessible.

Aircall is also providing Carpet Court with data about the support centre's activity in order to verify and resolve franchisees’ problems quicker.