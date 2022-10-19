Aussie software vendor NextMinute looks to upskill channel

Emily Ossington (NextMinute) Credit: NextMinute

Sydney-based software vendor NextMinute is on a mission to certify local partners to upskill and improve profitability.

The construction industry specialist will now offer partners the chance to gain the status of ‘NextMinute Certified’, which will open up go-to-market and enablement programs, as well as marketing funds.

In addition, certified partners can obtain pre-built marketing campaign kits, access sales tools, and gain access to web-based sales and enablement training.

To gain the certification, partners will have to undertake an open-book questionnaire which aims to identify if NextMinute will benefit customers.

"Our channel certification program opens up a world of opportunities for partners, many of which are already benefiting from selling our disruptive residential construction job management software to customers around the world,” said Emily Ossington, global manager of partnerships and alliances at NextMinute.

“This program will continue to provide partners with exciting ways to increase profitability and offer greater value to customers, and it is designed to accelerate and reward partner success.”

Founded in 2016. NextMinute provides job management, time sheets, estimating and quoting and invoicing to building and tradespeople. It also integrates with accounting providers Xero and MYOB.

The company’s partners will also get a free subscription for their business, a choice of partner rebates or exclusive discounts, dedicated partner management and free access to client files.

“Ultimately, the certification program aims to develop the technical and business knowledge and skills of NextMinute’s channel to ensure services are being effectively delivered to the trade and construction industry with a long-term business mindset,” said Ossington.

“We are very conscious of our channel partners’ hard work and dedication in helping us to achieve our success and want to ensure that we provide them with the best training, support and resources so they can deliver better services to existing and potential customers.”